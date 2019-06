Stray Kids is almost here with their comeback!

The group released their second video teaser for their song "Side Effects" today. The teasingly short but impactful snippet showcased the group's powerful dance moves to the intense and catch electronic dance song.

Are you ready? The group will be dropping their mini-album 'Clé 2 Yellow Wood' on June 19 at 6 pm KST. Check the teaser out above!