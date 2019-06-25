NCT's Doyoung takes Billie Eilish's 'idontwannabeyouanymore' to the subway

NCT's Doyoung released his own cover of Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore".



For the cover video, Doyoung performed the American singer-songwriter's 2017 song "idontwannabeyouanymore" from her album 'Don't Smile at Me'. He took his performance of the cover to the subway, where passersby could enjoy his vocals.



Watch Doyoung's cover of Billie Eilish above and the original below.



