NCT's Doyoung released his own cover of Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore".
For the cover video, Doyoung performed the American singer-songwriter's 2017 song "idontwannabeyouanymore" from her album 'Don't Smile at Me'. He took his performance of the cover to the subway, where passersby could enjoy his vocals.
Watch Doyoung's cover of Billie Eilish above and the original below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
24
10
Posted by7 hours ago
NCT's Doyoung takes Billie Eilish's 'idontwannabeyouanymore' to the subway
NCT's Doyoung released his own cover of Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore".
2 2,523 Share 71% Upvoted
Log in to comment