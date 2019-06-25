Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

NCT's Doyoung takes Billie Eilish's 'idontwannabeyouanymore' to the subway

NCT's Doyoung released his own cover of Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore".

For the cover video, Doyoung performed the American singer-songwriter's 2017 song "idontwannabeyouanymore" from her album 'Don't Smile at Me'. He took his performance of the cover to the subway, where passersby could enjoy his vocals.

Watch Doyoung's cover of Billie Eilish above and the original below.

  1. NCT
  2. Doyoung
  3. BILLIE EILISH
  4. IDONTWANNABEYOUANYMORE
Joanne_Smith356 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

i love the concept of doing this in the subway.

brigittaHEHE59 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

one of my fav billie song,,,great job!

