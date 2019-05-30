Rapper Giant Pink causes laughter with her strong resemblance to Swings

Rapper Giant Pink's middle school photo is going viral.

On the May 29 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Giant Pink shared, "I lost 25kgs for my debut," and revealed her middle school photo.

MC Kim Kook Jin stated Giant Pink looked like professional golfer Park Se Ri. Giant Pink brought laughter by adding, "I was often told I look like Swings."

MC Kim Gu Ra pointed out she also resembles singer Kim Wan Sun. To this, Giant Pink said, "I heard Kim Wan Sun and Sunmi often too. It's nice to hear I look similar to such sexy people."





Meanwhile, netizens are cracking up at Giant Pink's middle school photo, commenting, "LOLOL She doesn't even look like his sister. She just looks like Swings with a wig," "She's just Swings lol," "They are like twins lolol"













