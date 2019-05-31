Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 days ago

TEEN TOP drop colorful 'Run Away' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

TEEN TOP have dropped their 2nd music video teaser for "Run Away".

The above MV teaser features the TEEN TOP members against neon and different lighting until Niel sings the line "Run away." "Run Away" is the title song of the group's upcoming album 'DEAR N9NE', which drops on June 4 KST.

Check out TEEN TOP's "Run Away" MV teaser above, and watch the first one here if you missed it.

lovevixx101444 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

gonna be a summer bop <3 i can feel it ♥ love teen top

Katherine_Berry0 pt 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

yaaas teen top coming back to save summer ☺

