TEEN TOP drop colorful 'Run Away' MV teaser

TEEN TOP have dropped their 2nd music video teaser for "Run Away".



The above MV teaser features the TEEN TOP members against neon and different lighting until Niel sings the line "Run away." "Run Away" is the title song of the group's upcoming album 'DEAR N9NE', which drops on June 4 KST.



Check out TEEN TOP's "Run Away" MV teaser above, and watch the first one here if you missed it.