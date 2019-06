Red Velvet have dropped a 45 second long teaser for "Swimming Pool", which will be featured on their second japanese mini-album, 'Sappy'.

The audio-only teaser features an upbeat melody, led by an electric guitar and the lovely voices of the Red Velvet members and captures the mood of sunny summer days by the pool.

Listen to the "Swimming Pool" snippet above, and look out for 'Sappy', which is set to drop in just a few days on May 29th.