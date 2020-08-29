Girls' Generation's Taeyeon debuts her new short hairstyle

The compliments came flooding in as Taeyeon showcased her new short hairdo on her Instagram Live.





On August 28th, the talented idol hosted a live broadcast on her personal Instagram and surprised fans with her new hairstyle, looking even younger and more youthful than before. Taeyeon made her debut in 2007 with the group Girls' Generation, but many netizens commented they thought these screenshots from her Instagram Live were from back then.

Some of the comments include: "?? I really thought these were from Haduri days"

"She hasn't aged a day since she debuted with 'Into the New World'. I guess I'm the only one getting old lol"

"Omg so cute"

"I really like her short hair. Too bad she wants to grow it out. She said she had to cut it short due to her severely damaged hair."

"So pretty and cute uwu"

Check out the pictures above and below. What do you think?