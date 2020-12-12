YoonA's acting performance in 'Hush' creates buzz online

3

Girls' Generation's YoonA's acting performance in JTBC's new drama series 'Hush' elicited online buzz. 

'Hush' began airing on December 11th, starring actor Hwang Jung Min and YoonA as the show's lead. After the first episode, YoonA received many compliments for her performance on the show as an intern reporter. Some of the comments include: "She really delivered as an aspiring reporter. She seems much more comfortable on camera while acting." 

"She has been always this good. Her acting performances were underrated and I'm glad she is receiving much-deserved spotlight now." 

"She articulated flawlessly and clearly. So excited for the next episode"  

The positive reaction was reflected in the show's rating as it scored an average nationwide rating of 3.4% according to Nielsen Korea. Check out the preview of the upcoming third episode below. Will you be tuning in? 

