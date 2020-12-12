Check out 'TIMES' magazine's 10 K-pop songs and albums of the year

The magazine TIMES chose their top 10 K-pop songs and albums of the year.

They explained, "The K-pop songs and albums that defined the year transported us to places we miss most—from the theater to the jazz bar to the island vacation that lives only in our memories or imaginations. Some prompted nostalgia for things we once took for granted, while others inspired hope for their return. Through these releases, many of our favorite artists experimented with their sounds, all while building

deeper connections with an audience they could only interact with from a distance."

Songs of the Year

ATEEZ - "Answer"

Oh My Girl - "Nonstop"

Seventeen - "Home;run"

Hwasa - "Maria"

A Pink - " Dumhdurum"

Pentagon - "Daisy"

BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls"

EVERGLOW - "La Di Da"

ITZY - "Not Shy"

NCT 127 - "Kick It"

Albums of the Year



BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'



Dream Catcher - 'Dystopia'



Stray Kids - 'In Life'



IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ'



Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'



MONSTA X - 'All About Luv'



TWICE - 'Eyes Wide Open'



SuperM - 'Super One'



GFriend - 'Walpurgis Night'



DAY6 - 'The Book of Us: The Demon'



Do you agree with the list? You can check out the full list here.