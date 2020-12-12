2

Check out 'TIMES' magazine's 10 K-pop songs and albums of the year

The magazine TIMES chose their top 10 K-pop songs and albums of the year.

They explained, "The K-pop songs and albums that defined the year transported us to places we miss most—from the theater to the jazz bar to the island vacation that lives only in our memories or imaginations. Some prompted nostalgia for things we once took for granted, while others inspired hope for their return. Through these releases, many of our favorite artists experimented with their sounds, all while building 

deeper connections with an audience they could only interact with from a distance."

Songs of the Year

  • ATEEZ - "Answer"
  • Oh My Girl - "Nonstop"
  • Seventeen - "Home;run"
  • Hwasa - "Maria"
  • A Pink - "Dumhdurum"
  • Pentagon - "Daisy"
  • BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls"
  • EVERGLOW - "La Di Da"
  • ITZY - "Not Shy"
  • NCT 127 - "Kick It"

Albums of the Year

  • BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'
  • Dream Catcher - 'Dystopia'
  • Stray Kids - 'In Life'
  • IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ'
  • Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'
  • MONSTA X - 'All About Luv'
  • TWICE - 'Eyes Wide Open'
  • SuperM - 'Super One'
  • GFriend - 'Walpurgis Night'
  • DAY6 - 'The Book of Us: The Demon'

      Do you agree with the list? You can check out the full list here.

      1. A Pink
      2. ATEEZ
      3. BLACKPINK
      4. BTS
      5. DAY6
      6. Dream Catcher
      7. EVERGLOW
      8. GFriend (Girlfriend)
      9. ITZY
      10. IZ*ONE
      11. MAMAMOO
      12. Hwa Sa
      13. MONSTA X
      14. NCT
      15. NCT 127
      16. Oh My Girl
      17. Pentagon
      18. Seventeen
      19. SHINee
      20. Taemin
      21. Stray Kids
      22. SuperM
      23. TWICE
      Congrats! Even with all the covid things going on, all groups managed to bring out good debuts and comebacks/albums

