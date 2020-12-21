Super Junior's Shindong, Eunhyuk, & Kyuhyun exude handsome aristocrat vibes in latest 'The Renaissance' teasers

Super Junior's Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun have landed in 'The Renaissance' in their latest individual comeback teasers!

For their stunning new solo cuts, Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun perfected the luxurious mood of classic aristocrats from the Renaissance period, while also adding in a modern twist with the usage of 21st century electronic devices.

Super Junior's group comeback with the release of their grand 10th full album 'The Renaissance' is coming up in January of 2021! Check out the members' chic individual cuts in the meantime, below.