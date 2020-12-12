NCT U drops a lyric video for the English version of 'Make A Wish (Birthday Song)'

NCT U has released the long-awaited English version of "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)".

On December 12th KST, SM Entertainment unveiled a lyric video for NCT's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" from their 2nd full-length album 'Resonance Pt. 1'.

"Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" is a pop-dance song with an addictive whistling riff and a fun hip-hop beat. The lyrics encourage the listener to make a wish and trust that they will able to someday make their dreams a reality.

Check out the lyric video above! How do you like the English version of the song?