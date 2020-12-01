Actress/fashion icon Lee Hye Young revealed to be aespa's style director

Netizens have discovered that one of aespa's style directors is actress and original fashion icon, Lee Hye Young!

As you can see below, actress Lee Hye Young's name is listed as a style director and a part of the styling team along with speeker, a style directing agency housed under SM Entertainment.

Actress is Lee Hye Young is well-known for her eye-catching fashion sense, one of the original fashion and modeling icons of her age. She's published books about fashion in the past, and now, it seems that she is also working closely with speeker as a fashion director!

What were your impressions of aespa's debut "Black Mamba" promotion outfits?

Netizens said,

"I loved the outfits, they were really pretty."

"The bottoms were a little too short and revealing in the beginning, but I don't think aespa will be one of those groups whose debut fashion becomes a 'dark history'. The outfits really seemed like ones that could show the members' charms on stage well."

"The outfits are really gorgeous and intricate. Some of the sparkly ones remind me of the dresses that figure skaters wear."

"The outfits are pretty and the girls are pretty too~"

"They're pretty and unique, not generic."



"Heol, her fashion sense is still on point."

"Wow she really has good fashion sense, I always thought aespa's stage outfits were cool and unique."

"Yeah I was wondering like, for SM, these outfits are nice..?"

"Daebak, so it was Lee Hye Young."

Are you looking forward to more of aespa's debut promotions?