Lee Jung Jae to join cast of SBS's 'Delayed Justice' after lead actor Bae Sung Woo's removal due to DUI charge

According to media outlet reports on December 12, veteran actor Lee Jung Jae has decided to fill in for SBS's ongoing drama series 'Delayed Justice'.

Back on December 11, 'Delayed Justice' announced that one of the drama's lead actors, Bae Sung Woo, has been removed from the cast after he was charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

As a result, 'Delayed Justice' will be going on a hiatus after the airing of episode 12 this weekend for 3 weeks. Bae Sung Woo has completed filming up to episode 16 out of 20 total episodes, and currently, the drama's production staff is considering ways to change the storyline so that Bae Sung Woo is edited out as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae previously worked with director Kwak Jung Hwan of 'Delayed Justice' last year in the JTBC drama, 'Chief of Staff'.