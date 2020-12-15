Actress Han Ye Seul boast of a slim Barbie-doll figure at the age of 40

Actress Han Ye Seul impressed fans with her slim, Barbie-doll figure at the age of 40.

On December 14th, Han Ye Seul uploaded a 5-second clip without any captions on her social media.

In the video, Han Ye Seul is wearing a navy sports bra top and grey shorts with a grey cardigan as she poses for the camera for a possible pictorial.

Han Ye Seul has grabbed the attention as she shows off a youthful figure that is impressive for her age. She boasted the figure she had maintained throughout the years with exercise and diet.

Meanwhile, Han Ye Seul is actively keeping connected with fans as she uploads various videos on her YouTuber channel 'Han Ye Seul is.'