tvN's 'True Beauty' calls off filming after a staff member comes in contact with a COVID19 spreader

According to reports on November 6, ongoing filming for tvN's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'True Beauty' has been called off for tomorrow, November 7.

The filming staff was recently informed that one staff member was identified as having come in close-contact with a COVID19 spreader, and must undergo immediate testing. As a result, filming has been cancelled for November 7 until further updates. All cast and crew members are also encouraged to limit going outside, coming in close contact with others, etc while awaiting the test results of the staff member in question.

Filming is expected resume soon, as tvN assured that the filming staff has followed COVID19 prevention measures including disinfecting regularly.

tvN's 'True Beauty' starring Moon Ga Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop, and more is set to premiere this December.

