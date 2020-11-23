10

1

News
Posted by jennywill 37 minutes ago

Swings says he doesn't care that T.O.P doodled on a photo of his face and says 'LET THE BOY HAVE SOME FUN'

AKP STAFF

Swings talked about T.O.P scribbling on a photo of his face.

About a year ago, T.O.P had posted a photo of Swings and had doodled on his face. Swings said, "T.O.P posted this about a year ago. I wasn't really offended back then, either. I like T.O.P and it made me feel like we were friends. I'm a little scared that he's gonna get bad press again because of this. But I felt really good because I was on T.O.P's Instagram and felt like I was the best. Don't criticize him. I was the meme king back then. Let the boy have some fun."

You can check out the 'doodle' below.

  1. Big Bang
  2. T.O.P
  3. Swings
5 5,596 Share 91% Upvoted

1

intothewoodz35 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

i think its so funny

i'd love for woodz to doodle on my face. he's really good at drawing

Share

0

Bombtwo422 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Now watch as Swings doodle on TOP’s face on Instagram

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
'1theK' staff tests positive for COVID-19
4 hours ago   5   3,108

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND