Swings says he doesn't care that T.O.P doodled on a photo of his face and says 'LET THE BOY HAVE SOME FUN'

Swings talked about T.O.P scribbling on a photo of his face.

About a year ago, T.O.P had posted a photo of Swings and had doodled on his face. Swings said, "T.O.P posted this about a year ago. I wasn't really offended back then, either. I like T.O.P and it made me feel like we were friends. I'm a little scared that he's gonna get bad press again because of this. But I felt really good because I was on T.O.P's Instagram and felt like I was the best. Don't criticize him. I was the meme king back then. Let the boy have some fun."

You can check out the 'doodle' below.

