Rowoon poses with 'The North Face's environmentally-friendly 'Eco Collection'

Rowoon posed for the magazine 'Singles'.



Rowoon is the model for 'The North Face', and he wore the company's 'eco collection'. The 'eco collection' is products that use materials made up of recycled PET bottles. He wore the down jacket, the backpack, and more. Rowoon said, "Plastic has an image of being cold and hard, but it was really comfortable. It's difficult to get rid of all single-use plastic because it's so embedded in our lives. I think it's better to take little steps rather than set a large goal. I'm going to be using my tumbler and order less takeout."

Check out the photos below.