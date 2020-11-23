2

Posted by jennywill 11 minutes ago

Rowoon poses with 'The North Face's environmentally-friendly 'Eco Collection'

AKP STAFF

Rowoon posed for the magazine 'Singles'.


Rowoon is the model for 'The North Face', and he wore the company's 'eco collection'. The 'eco collection' is products that use materials made up of recycled PET bottles. He wore the down jacket, the backpack, and more. Rowoon said, "Plastic has an image of being cold and hard, but it was really comfortable. It's difficult to get rid of all single-use plastic because it's so embedded in our lives. I think it's better to take little steps rather than set a large goal. I'm going to be using my tumbler and order less takeout."

Check out the photos below.

0

brideofchangjin86 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

woww chani really got some good looking friends

