Netizens say Junjin is so sweet as he comforts his wife who is worried about not being able to have children

Junjin (40) and his wife Ryu Iseo (37) spoke about their plans for having children.

On the November 16 episode of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams - You Are My Destiny,' Junjin and his wife were on their honeymoon trip.

On this day, Junjin prepared a special chicken soup that will warm his wife's body. Junjin told his wife he prepared this meal since she worked hard for 15 years. He also stated he wanted to think about her health since they would have children in the future.



Then Junjin's wife brought up the topic of what will happen if they could not have children. Ryu Iseo asked Junjin, "What if we were not able to have children even if we tried?" and expressed her worried heart.

Junjin replied, "There are times when a couple can't have children even if they tried and there are times when they get pregnant when they least expect it. So I don't want us to be stressed."





Junjin added, "Even though I want children, I think we can live like this just the two of us. I want children, but I want you more." and showed his love for his wife and comforted her.

During the interview, Junjin's wife stated she felt a bit overwhelmed before because she was afraid Junjin would be very disappointed if they fail to have children. She stated, "I did feel a bit overwhelmed because Junjin always had a dream of becoming a father. I was afraid he might be very disappointed, just in case we are not able to have children."





After seeing the episode, many netizens commented Junjin was so sweet as he thought about his wife. Netizens commented, "He's really awesome," "He's so sweet," and "Hope you two are happy forever."

