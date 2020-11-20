'Start-Up' actor Kim Seon Ho boasts of unique alluring vibes in his pictorial with 'Esquire'

Actor Kim Seon Ho is featured in the December edition of 'Esquire' magazine as he states it is his first pictorial since his debut.

On November 20th, Kim Seon Ho's agency S.A.L.T Entertainment revealed a few photos from the actor's pictorial. The photos will be published with the December issue of the magazine.

Actor Kim Seon Ho has been gaining more popularity as he appeared in the tvN drama 'Start-Up.' Therefore, Kim Seon Ho plans to reveal his hidden charms under the theme of 'Behind The Stage' in this pictorial. The pictorial shows off a unique vibe as the motif seems to be taken from Kim Seon Ho's musical career.

Starting from the photos of the actor wearing a suit to a knitted sweater, Kim Seon Ho shows a wide range of the dramatic aura seen in musicals. With his unique mood, Kim Seon Ho displayed various poses and restrained expression that brought about praise from the staff.

His charms are also seen in the interview with the magazine. He stated that he wanted to be part of the drama 'Start-Up' as soon as he read the script because he had so much trust in the director and writer. He stated, "I can't believe I'm part of such a beautiful drama."









Kim Seon Ho also showed affection for the variety program '2 Days and 1 Night Season 4'. He stated he became so close with the show's staff and members that he misses them when they are not filming and wonders what they're up to. He also stated they are growing closer currently.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho's full pictorial and interview can be found in the December edition of Esquire magazine. The new episodes of the tvN drama 'Start-Up' starring the actor can also be seen every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM KST.