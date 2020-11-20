EXO's Kai shows fans how he gets ready in the morning in MBC's 'I Live Alone'

Finally, EXO member Kai revealed his morning routine while living alone.

On the new episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' that aired on November 20 KST, Kai appeared and showed fans how he gets ready in the morning.

Kai greeted the viewers stating "It's been 4 months I lived alone. I'm so happy just by breathing." Kai revealed on this day that this is the first time living alone. He stated, "I lived in dorms with the members since I became a trainee. So It's been nine years since making my debut at 19 years-old. I started living in the dorms when I was in High school."

In this episode, netizens were able to take a look at the house interior that is simple and clean. What caught the interest of the netizens was also Kai dressing large dressing room.

After getting up in the morning, Kai made his way into the living room with his wild hair and glasses. As soon as he woke up he sat in his large living room and had his breakfast. Kai revealed that he was on a diet to maintain his figure. For breakfast, he had yogurt and dried sweet potatoes. He stated he had lost around 4~5kg in three months.





Then Kai washed up and headed straight to his dressing room. The members of 'I Live Alone' were amazed by the large dressing that was separated into different sections. Kai took a few minutes to choose his attire for the day.

Kai revealed that he loves fashion and he doesn't remove the tag from his clothes because he wants to have the feeling of wearing new clothes every time he gets dressed.

After getting ready, Kai spent the day to himself as he made his way to the park in front of his house. Kai took much careful consideration of what he will wear even if he was going to the park. Kai stated, he loves clothes but doesn't have the chance to wear the clothes he bought since he's so busy. He stated, "I don't get much time off so I don't get to wear the clothes I bought. So I tried to get dressed up even if I am going to the internet cafe to meet my friends."

In the new episode, fans were able to see how Kai gets ready and what his routines in the morning are. Fans were also able to see a different cute side to Kai other than his charismatic charms on stage.