Defense Commission passes "BTS Military Service Act" law so exceptional pop culture artists can postpone military service until 30

The so-called "BTS Military Service Act," which allows pop culture artists to delay military service, has crossed the threshold of the National Assembly's standing committee. There is no disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties; therefore, they finally came to a resolution on how to select the exceptional pop culture candidates. Artists who have received a National Certificate of Merit can be considered for the delay in enlistment.



Recently, BTS released their new album 'BE' and held a global press conference on November 20th.

During the press conference, BTS members made it clear that all the members will fulfill their mandatory military service.

BTS members are to join the military starting next year; however, there is a way for the group to promote as a complete group longer.

The National Assembly's Defense Commission passed a revision to the military service law, called the 'BTS Military Service Act.'

The current military service law stipulates that those who can delay the military service or military enlistment are the individuals who contributed their excellence in the field of sports. However, the new amendment includes individuals who have raised the national status in the field of pop culture and art.

There has not been a disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties. Therefore, there is a high possibility that the plenary session will pass the new act.



Within six months of passing the plenary session, the enforcement ordinance of the Military Service Law should be revised. However, the government and political circles are considering delaying the enlistment of the pop culture artists who have received medals, National Certificate of Merit, and presidential commendations. These individuals can delay their enlistment until they are 30 years old.



BTS already received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit two years ago for increasing the popularity of the K-Culture and the Korean Language around the world.



Many netizens commented that the law should pass and some even commented that BTS should be fully exempt from serving in the military due to their accomplishments and spreading Korean culture globally. They argued that BTS's impact worldwide contributes a lot more to Korea than an athlete winning a gold medal.