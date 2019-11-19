19-year-old female mixed martial arts champion revealed to be BTS RM's close relative

A female sports champion has unexpectedly been revealed to be a relative of a BTS member.

Recently, 'Sports DongA' published an interview with a young MMA (mixed martial arts) artist, who has already won 8 out of 12 fights only three years after entering the field. This champion, whose goes by the name of 'The Gym Lab' (Seo Ji Yeon), has been revealed to be a close relative of BTS's RM from their paternal side.

The shy and smiley nineteen-year-old has already won a championship in a major MMA battle in the international league, but confessed only at the end of the interview by chance that she was RM's cousin.

When she shared that she will soon attend a concert invited by her male cousin, the interviewer asked her if that he was a musician. The champion answered affirmatively and shared that that it was indeed RM, a close relative whose families have always spent time together during the holidays.

"I've seen him since I was really young, but once he became such a giant star, it became difficult for me to approach him at first. But RM later encouraged me to keep on practicing as a sportswoman," shared the MMA fighter.

'The Gym Lab' also added that she refrained from mentioning this fact all along, lest she incite hatred from anyone. Nevertheless, she shared that she was always "really proud having a relative who is such an international star that represents Korea."



Following the report, netizens and fans left many messages commenting on the startling resemblance between RM and his cousin!

