MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa causes laughter by confessing that Highlight's Yoseob is one of her favorite 'memes'

During a recent episode of Kakao TV's 'Mu:Talk Live', MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa caused laughter by confessing that the show's host Highlight's Yoseob is one of her favorite memes!

On this day, the members had a chance to go around and share some of the "TMI" with viewers and with host Yoseob. Hwa Sa then said, "This is very much a 'TMI'. There this meme that is one of my favorite memes of all time, and it is of [Yoseob] sunbaenim."

Yoseob immediately seemed to know what she was talking about, as he commented, "Is it by chance, the 'Emotional Boss' one?"

Hwa Sa nodded excitedly as she continued, "I'm so glad to meet you in person after meeting you through the meme for such a long time."

Fellow member Moon Byul also chimed in with, "I've always wanted to ask, why did you make that expression?"

Yoseob answered, "Actually, I had no idea that I made such an 'emotional' expression until several years afterward. I must have just been suuuper ticked that day." The MAMAMOO members also agreed, "That [program's] recording is extremely tiring."

갑자기 양요섭님 예민보스 짤 제일 좋아한다고ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ역으로 어쩌다 그런 표정이 나온건지 인터뷰해버리는ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ상황이 너무 웃겨

🦁항상 짤로만 찾아뵙다가...

이게 너무 귀엽고 웃겨 pic.twitter.com/VpbjKx7o5q — 봉고미 (@wi_luv_17) November 9, 2020

Furthermore, MAMAMOO's Whee In shared as her "TMI" of the day, "When I was in middle school, I was a really big fan of [Yoseob] sunbaenim. So I'm so glad I had a chance to meet you today."

Curious to know what this infamous "Emotional Boss" meme is? See if for yourself below!