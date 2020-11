P1Harmony has dropped their choreography video for "Nemonade".



FNC Entertainment group has debuted with their first mini-album 'Disharmony: Stand Out', and it's about not giving up on yourself. 'Disharmony: Stand Out' features the tracks "Intro; Breakthrough", title song "Siren", "Nemonade", "That's It", "Butterfly", and "Skit; Disharmony #1".



Watch P1Harmony's "Siren" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.