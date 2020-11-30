EXO's D.O. and BTS's V voted as the top two celebrities who look so innocent that they won't abuse their powers on anyone

Recently, EXO's D.O. and BTS's V were voted as the top two celebrities who are so nice that they won't abuse their powers on anyone.

DC Inside held a survey with the title "Who is the most innocent looking celebrity who won't abuse their power on anyone?" The vote was held for a week from November 22nd to the 28th.

12,863 netizens participated in the survey and the results were released on November 30th with D.O. placing number 1. The EXO member received 51% of the votes which is 6,565 votes making him the top celebrity who seems the least likely to abuse his powers over anyone. EXO's D.O. is known for his quiet personality but sometimes shows off his goofy charms gaining much popularity from fans. He has risen to fame with his acting skills, solidifying his place in the film industry.

In second place was BTS's V with 1,769 votes, which is 14%. V, known as CGV, is recognized for his surreal good looks. He gives off chic, even cold, vibes when he is not smiling. However, many know V as a social butterfly as he holds a puppy-like personality that gets along with anyone.



Koyote's Kim Jong Min came in at third place with 815 votes, which is 6%, followed by Red Velvet's Seulgi in fourth place, actor Yeo Jin Goo in fifth place, followed by Park Bo Gum and Park Bo Young in sixth and seventh place respectively.