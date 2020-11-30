10

A song from Park Ji Hoon's debut mini album revealed to be the first ever song composed by BoA for another artist

Over the weekend, fans have discovered a fun and surprising fact!

Fans of BoA know that on rare occasions, she uses a different composer name LOVEE when participating in song-writing. The first ever track that BoA participated in composing with the name LOVEE was "Dear My Love...", from her 2nd album 'No.1' released in 2002. 

Now, it's come to light that solo singer Park Ji Hoon has become the lucky hoobae K-Pop idol who received the first ever song composed by BoA for another artist! The special song can be found in Park Ji Hoon's solo debut mini album 'O'Clock', released back in 2019. The track is titled "Would You..." and is composed and written by none other than LOVEE!

Many fans know that in the past, BoA represented the nation's producers as the host of Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2, where Park Ji Hoon first gained fame and ultimately debuted as a member of Wanna One

Have you listened Park Ji Hoon's "Would You..."?

