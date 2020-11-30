38

News
Posted by haydn-an 41 minutes ago

"BTS Military Service Act" passes another hurdle, just one more step needed

Previously, The so-called "BTS Military Service Act," was approved by the National Assembly's National Defense Committee on November 20th, now the act has been passed by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

On November 30th, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed the 'Special Korean Wave Military Service Act,' which is a revision to the Military Service Act that allows individuals with exceptional and outstanding contributions to postpone their military enlistment until the age of 30. Individuals in the field of pop culture and arts who have greatly contributed to enhancing national status and dignity will be able to delay their military enlistment.

As mentioned before, the individuals must be recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism among the recipients of the Order of Culture Merit. Therefore, if BTS and other prominent pop culture artists who have received the merit are to be recommended by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, they will be able to postpone their military service.

The revision bill will be submitted to the plenary session of the National Assembly slated for April 3rd, 2021. If the enforcement ordinance is revised by the presidential decree, the military service law will be finally revised.

alyaska-7 pts 20 minutes ago 1
20 minutes ago

It is high time. I don’t understand why do artists serve? It is more profitable for the country not to participate, but to pay the tax. In our country, who does not want to serve, pays 15 (20)% of their salary to the state treasury. This is how my friends served. He worked and paid. Can you imagine 15-20% of BTS income? The country is much more profitable to keep such than bad soldiers. Let's be honest - an Artist is not a soldier. It is better to use it correctly for the benefit of the state.

soriyama
22 minutes ago

