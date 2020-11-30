"BTS Military Service Act" passes another hurdle, just one more step needed

Previously, The so-called "BTS Military Service Act," was approved by the National Assembly's National Defense Committee on November 20th, now the act has been passed by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

On November 30th, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed the 'Special Korean Wave Military Service Act,' which is a revision to the Military Service Act that allows individuals with exceptional and outstanding contributions to postpone their military enlistment until the age of 30. Individuals in the field of pop culture and arts who have greatly contributed to enhancing national status and dignity will be able to delay their military enlistment.





As mentioned before, the individuals must be recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism among the recipients of the Order of Culture Merit. Therefore, if BTS and other prominent pop culture artists who have received the merit are to be recommended by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, they will be able to postpone their military service.



The revision bill will be submitted to the plenary session of the National Assembly slated for April 3rd, 2021. If the enforcement ordinance is revised by the presidential decree, the military service law will be finally revised.

