Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Black Swan's agency to file counter-lawsuit against individual 'A' accusing member Hyemi of scamming + girl group to halt promotions temporarily

On November 10, Black Swan's management agency DR Music released an official press statement, announcing legal action against individual 'A' who has filed a lawsuit against the girl group's member Hyemi

Previously, it was reported that Hyemi is currently facing a lawsuit for allegedly scamming individual 'A' into lending her approximately 50,000,000 (~ $45,000 USD). Now, a representative of DR Music has spoken up with, "We are very flustered by the sudden news that Hyemi is facing a lawsuit. We would like to first apologize for causing a public disturbance. However, after confirming with Hyemi, we have learned that many aspects of this issue has been greatly exaggerated since the first initial report."

The label continued, "DR Music has hired a legal representative and intends on pursuing legal action against 'A' for defamation of character, spread of false and malicious rumors, threatening, and violation of sexual harassment laws. The individual will also face additional legal action for interference of business and false reporting, which not only damaged Hyemi's character but also inflicted damages on Black Swan's promotions."

Finally, DR Music revealed that Hyemi's exclusive contract with the agency has come to an end as of November 7. The idol member first signed with the agency in 2015 as a member of RaNia, and agreed to carry out Black Swan's debut promotions for 6 months before ending her contract. Despite the fact that they are no longer affiliated with Hyemi, DR Music stressed that they plan on representing Hyemi legally until the end of this ongoing issue. 

Meanwhile, Black Swan will be halting all promotions temporarily. 

ames4550 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

I guess this is goodbye Blackswan

B7S1,303 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

How does this make sense? They kick her out, but defend her by saying the other person is lying and would sue?

Oh, I get it! It's because they cannot promote now! Considering they sold less than 100 albums the first day, I would say that guy did them a favour in saving them all that promotion money.

4 more replies

