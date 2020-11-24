ARMYs are saying BTS was robbed and should've been nominated in more categories for The GRAMMYs especially 'Album of the year'

This year has been a wonderful year for BTS as they were finally nominated for the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Many BTS fans know that it has been a long-time dream for the boy group to make it to the GRAMMYs and be nominated for an award. With the list of nominees revealed, BTS and ARMYs were euphoric as the group was one step closer to achieving their dream.

However, some fans were not so satisfied as BTS was only nominated for one category - the 'The Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance.' BTS fans are stating that the group deserved more than one nomination. BTS submitted for 7 categories in the 2021 GRAMMYs, including Album of the year (MOTS 7), Song of the year (Dynamite), Record of the year (Dynamite), Best Pop Vocal Album (MOTS 7), Best Engineered Album Non-Classical (MOTS 7), Best Music Video (Dynamite), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Dynamite). However, BTS was just nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and fans are stating BTS especially deserved to be nominated for 'Best Album of the Year' for their album 'MAP OF THE SOUL:7'.

Since then, many ARMYs are taking to social media to share their thoughts and anger. While some BTS fans are happy, the group was able to be nominated for at least one category. Other ARMYs are upset the group was robbed of the other nominations.

