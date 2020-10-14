7

WINNER Song Min Ho's solo comeback reportedly confirmed for the end of this month

According to media outlet reports on October 15, WINNER's Song Min Ho will be releasing his new solo album on October 30. 

Since early on this year, YG Entertainment has updated fans on the progress of Song Min Ho's comeback album, projecting its release for fall. Now, it looks like the idol is ready to share the results of his hard work from the past year!

If true, this will mark Song Min Ho's first solo comeback in approximately 2 years, since his 1st full album 'XX' dropped in 2018. Stay tuned for updates!

