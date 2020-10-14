SF9's Chani cast as male lead of new web drama opposite former SM trainee/rookie actress Park Jung Yeon

SF9's Chani, rookie actress Park Jung Yeon, and N.Flying's Seunghyub have been cast in an upcoming fantasy music romance drama, coming to KT's seezn!

Based off of a popular webtoon series, the upcoming series deals with three youths in the music industry in the present, who were connected hundreds of years ago in their past lives. First, SF9's Chani takes on the male lead role of Park Yeon, a genius musician from the Goryeo era of Korea. Opposite Chani, actress Park Jung Yeon plays the role of a young soloist attempting to make it as a musician through busking performances, Min Yoo Jung. Rising rookie actress Park Jung Yeon is also well-known by many as a former SM Entertainment trainee.



N.Flying's Seunghyub joins the cast as the character Lee Won, a top idol star who takes an interest in Min Yoo Jung.

The story begins when one day, Min Yoo Jung awakens the spirit of Park Yeon in the contemporary world. The plot then travels back and forth between the past and the present, unveiling the mystery behind these characters' intertwined fates.

Chani, Park Jung Yeon, and Seunghyub's web drama series 'Gahiriitgo' (romanized) is expected to air in January of 2021! Do you find the premise of the story interesting so far

