Rainbow's Jisook reveals photos before upcoming wedding to fiance Lee Doo Hee

Rainbow's Jisook has revealed photos before her upcoming wedding to fiance Lee Doo Hee.

Jisook and computer programmer Lee Doo Hee are set to tie the knot on October 31 KST, but before then, she revealed beautiful photos taken by famous photographer Oh Joong Seok. The lovely couple wear simple black and white looks as well as a more traditional look in hanbok

Jisook and Lee Doo Hee went public with their relationship back in October of last year, and she and her fiance then garnered attention for their sweet relationship as shown on MBC's 'Real Love Story'.

Congrats to Jisook and Lee Doo Hee once again!

