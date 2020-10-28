CL reveals her thoughts on project girl group Refund Sisters

CL revealed her thoughts on 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group Refund Sisters.



The former 2NE1 member featured as a guest on the October 28th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', and she opened up about her upcoming album. CL expressed, "The album has two songs 'Hwa' and '5Star'. 'Hwa' has a double meaning. It means you put everything in one place."



When asked about her overseas promotions, CL said, "I'll be doing them in the future." As for which show she wants to appear on, she answered, "I've achieved my dream today."



DJ Kim Shin Young then asked, "Didn't you work with Lee Hyori in the past? What do you think about joining the Refund Sisters as a member?" CL responded, "If I were to become a member, I don't think I would be able to do anything or say anything."



CL is dropping her upcoming single album on October 29 KST.