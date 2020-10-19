1

Posted by jennywill

Crush reveals featuring artist for his comeback title song

Crush has revealed his final featuring artist.

He's coming back with his newest mini-album 'with HER'. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will be featured in the title song "Let Me Go". It's been almost 5 works since Taeyeon worked with Crush since his single "Don't Forget", and since they swept music charts with that song, there are high expectations again.

Crush will be coming back with 'with HER' on the 20th at 6PM KST, with featuring from Lee So RaYoon Mi RaeLee HiBIBI, and now Taeyeon. Are you excited to see what the album will sound like?

pink-aca
Crush with amazing vocals featuring amazing vocalists is what we need. Can't wait. 🔥♥️

