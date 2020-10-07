This YG Entertainment trainee is being called the 'Second Jennie'

A child actress from YG Entertainment's subsidiary company The Black Label is gaining attention as she is being called the second Jennie. She boasts of the beauty as exceptional as Jennie.





On October 6, a netizen posted on an online community various photos of the child actress with the title "YG's Jennie number 2". This post is gaining much traction with over 80,000 views.



The photos were of the child actress Ella Gross who is part of YG Entertainment's The Black Label. Ella is half German and half Korean and is actively promoting as a child actor and a model in the States.

The netizen who made the post stated that "International fans are calling her the second Jennie. She's close with BLACKPINK members and also went to Lotte World Rose".



The netizen also stated that she anticipates the future of YG Entertainment but also wishes that she is able to be active overseas.



Some netizens think that Ella is even prettier than Jennie and looks like a doll.





Netizens' Commented:

"She's even prettier than Jennie... I think she looks like a doll since she's half German."



"She's so pretty and she's young."



"She has that YG vibe."



"She looks kind of like Sohee."



"She's so pretty with really large eyes."

