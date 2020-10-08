Massive fire at a residential apartment complex in Ulsan, South Korea

A large fire broke out at a residential apartment complex in Nam-gu, Ulsan, on October 8. The flames have spread across all the apartment building floors an hour after the fire broke out. Currently, the exact number of casualties has not been determined.

According to the Ulsan Fire department, the fire broke out at the apartment building around 11:07 PM. the fire spread quickly throughout the entire building as strong winds blew in Ulsan.

Chaos befell around the area as hundreds of residents of the building and the nearby areas were evacuated. The building residents evacuated with wet towels over their mouths, and some even left their house barefoot. Some residents were anxious as they could not get a hold of their family members and could not reach them.





The fire department authorities revealed that approximately 40 people escaped to the rooftop of the apartment building. The fire department also stated they have identified about fifteen people who have been injured due to the smoke they inhaled.



On October 9 KST, the fire has been put out to the point where there are no visible fires on the apartment building's exterior. However, the fire department has issued the second stage countermeasure and mobilized all fire-fighters from the nearby fire stations. They will continue to put out the fire while searching and rescuing people.

The Ulsan Fire Department speculated that the fire first started on the twelfth floor of the building. However, they have not identified the exact location of the initial fire.

Twenty people have been escorted to the hospital while the rest of the residents in the nearby areas and the apartment building have been moved to safety.



