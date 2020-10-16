MAMAMOOO unveil concept photos of Moon Byul & Whee In for their upcoming album 'Travel'

MAMAMOO released more concept teaser photos to prepare for their pre-release track "Dingga".

On October 17 at midnight KST, MAMAMOO released individual concept photos of Whee In and Moon Byul. The two members look stunning in the new concept photos as they show off the vintage vibes under the neon lights.

The girls are planning to pre-release the track "Dingga" on October 20, followed by the album 'Travel' official release on November 3 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for the pre-release track and the release of MAMAMOO's tenth mini-album.