TWICE's Jihyo are "Eyes Open Wide" for autumn teaser images and concept film for their upcoming album

TWICE released teaser content for member Jihyo.

On October 17 at midnight KST, teaser materials of another TWICE member were released. In the teaser photos and film concept teaser, Jihyo shows off her lovely sensuality as she poses in front of the wall of flowers. The concept film continues with the same theme as the previous concepts.



TWICE's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open' with their title track "I Can't Stop Me" will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!