Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE's Jihyo are "Eyes Open Wide" for autumn teaser images and concept film for their upcoming album

TWICE released teaser content for member Jihyo.

On October 17 at midnight KST, teaser materials of another TWICE member were released. In the teaser photos and film concept teaser, Jihyo shows off her lovely sensuality as she poses in front of the wall of flowers. The concept film continues with the same theme as the previous concepts.

TWICE's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open' with their title track "I Can't Stop Me" will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

azamikurotani209 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

I can't wait for this comeback!! 😁

quark1239511,835 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

God she looks so good with that hair color.

