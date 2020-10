Jungkook has recently sold his apartment at the Seoul Forest Triage.

He bought the apartment back in October 2018 for 1.95 billion KRW and sold it two years later, on October 7th, 2020, for 2.05 billion KRW. Real estate professionals assume that he probably did not make profit considering he had to pay property taxes as well as other fees.

Jungkook had never lived in his aparment for the past two years, and had stayed at the BTS dorms.