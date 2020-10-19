8

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former SECRET member Song Ji Eun embraces the fall in comeback teasers

Song Ji Eun embraced fall colors for her teaser images.

Ji Eun is signaling another solo comeback since her last official promotions in July 2020. The '4 SEASONS PROJECT' is a comeback project that consists of four different releases, with the next one naturally being an autumn project. The latest installment is for fall, and is called "Bloom". Her photos perfectly embrace the concept, and her beauty is definitely 'Bloom'ing through.

Check out the photos below and get ready for her comeback on the 22nd.

