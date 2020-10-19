CRAVITY chosen as the model for 'BLACKROUGE' in Asia

1

CRAVITY has been chosen as the models for 'BLACKROUGE'.

The rookies have been chosen as the cosmetic brand's new models. They'll be models not just for Korea, but also China and Southeast Asia. 'BLACKROUGE' said, "CRAVITY's passion, powerful energy, as well as their liveliness matches well with BLACKROUGE's energetic image. BLACKROUGE has already become successful in Vietnam, and we will aim to spread in China, Indonesia, and more."

How do you think CRAVITY will do as beauty models?

