AB6IX drop an invitation-like scheduler for 'SALUTE'

AB6IX has dropped the scheduler for their comeback.

According to the schedule, there will be concept photos on the 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. That will be followed by an online cover artwork on the 24th, a tracklist on the 26th, MV teasers on the 27th and 30th, choreo spoiler on the 28th, the album preview on the 29th, and finally their comeback on November 2nd.

Are you excited for AB6IX's return with an all-new image? Be ready for more of the boys' teasers, as well as their full comeback on November 2.