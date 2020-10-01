9

Eric Nam, Luna, Kevin Woo, James Lee, and more to perform for largest virtual Asian American festival 'Joy Ruckus Club 2'

Joy Ruckus Club, a company running the largest Virtual Asian American Music Festival will be partnering with the online platform Sessions Live to host a two-day music festival featuring popular Kpop artists such as Eric NamLuna from f(x), Kevin Woo, James Lee, and more.

This will be the second music festival held by the company and will be held from October 17 to 18. This will be the largest Virtual Asian American music festival and will be featuring over 70 artists of Asian descent.

Joy Ruckus Club held their first festival in late August and attracted over 700,000 viewers. They have partnered with Sessions to expand their range to over 185 countries in the second festival.

Tickets are now on sale at Sessionslive.com. You can also find the details about the event on the website.

