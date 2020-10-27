14

8

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's album 'Skool Luv Affairs' ranks 12th place on 'Billboard 200' six years after release

AKP STAFF

BTS made a surprise appearance on Billboard's main album chart Billboard 200 with an album they released six years ago!

According to the Billboard charts on October 26, BTS's 'Skool Luv Affair' ranked 12th place on the Billboard 200 chart.

'Skool Luv Affair' is a mini-album released by the boy group back in 2014. In the same year, they also released the album 'Skool Luv Affair Special Edition', which included the songs "Miss Right" and the remix version of "I Like It".

'Skool Luv Affair Special Edition' was also re-sold this year as Big Hit Entertainment surveyed fans for the albums and DVDs that they want to see again. This album came in number 1 as the album that fans want to be released again from the list of out-of-stock albums.

According to some, the reason 'Skool Luv Affair' is seen on the Billboard charts again is because the company released the album this year. This phenomenon shows the immense size of BTS's fandom.

Meanwhile, BTS's hit song "Dynamite" ranked seventh place on Billboard's main singles chart this week. "Dynamite" has been in the top 10 on Billboards Hot 100 for nine weeks, including being No. 1 for three weeks and No. 2 for four weeks.

BTS is scheduled to release its new album 'BE' on the 20th of next month. In addition to music production, the members participated in the entire production of the album, including concept, composition, design, and music video production.

  1. BTS
4 883 Share 64% Upvoted

3

wise-quotes1,823 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Skool luv affairs is one of the most sacred relic in the history of music...👑 this masterpiece is going to be worth thousands one day 💎 y'all mark my words...🧐

Share

1

gypsy_jaeger3,070 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

If Wings/You Never Walk Alone or HYYH Pt1/Pt2 were to be re-released with some new remixes inside, for sure they're also going to get the same treatment, maybe even better. It's a way for new and old ARMYs to discover/revisit the beauty of BTS's discography.💜

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
5 days ago   135   52,572
BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
18 hours ago   14   2,587

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND