BTS's album 'Skool Luv Affairs' ranks 12th place on 'Billboard 200' six years after release

BTS made a surprise appearance on Billboard's main album chart Billboard 200 with an album they released six years ago!

According to the Billboard charts on October 26, BTS's 'Skool Luv Affair' ranked 12th place on the Billboard 200 chart.

'Skool Luv Affair' is a mini-album released by the boy group back in 2014. In the same year, they also released the album 'Skool Luv Affair Special Edition', which included the songs "Miss Right" and the remix version of "I Like It".

'Skool Luv Affair Special Edition' was also re-sold this year as Big Hit Entertainment surveyed fans for the albums and DVDs that they want to see again. This album came in number 1 as the album that fans want to be released again from the list of out-of-stock albums.



According to some, the reason 'Skool Luv Affair' is seen on the Billboard charts again is because the company released the album this year. This phenomenon shows the immense size of BTS's fandom.

Meanwhile, BTS's hit song "Dynamite" ranked seventh place on Billboard's main singles chart this week. "Dynamite" has been in the top 10 on Billboards Hot 100 for nine weeks, including being No. 1 for three weeks and No. 2 for four weeks.



BTS is scheduled to release its new album 'BE' on the 20th of next month. In addition to music production, the members participated in the entire production of the album, including concept, composition, design, and music video production.

