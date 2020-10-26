A Korean trot singer reveals he used to live with BTS for two years and left the group before their debut

Trot singer Noh Ji Hoon talked about this past during a broadcast.

On October 26 KST, the trot singer appeared on SBS Plus's 'Did You Eat?' with Kim Soo Chan and Ryu Ji Kwang and had an honest talk.



During the broadcast trot singer, Noh Ji Hoon stated that he had lived with the BTS members for two years in the past when he was part of an audition program. He reminisced back at that time and revealed he left the group in order to become a soloist like Rain.

Noh Ji Hoon then concluded by saying, "I think the BTS group combination is perfect the way they are right now."

He also stated that he did make his debut as a solo singer but did not receive recognition for a long time. He stated, "I did debut as a soloist, but then I went through a long time without any recognition. So I fell into a slump period. I wanted to stand on stage but did not have the opportunities to do so. I contemplated hundreds of times if I should continue being a singer."

Then he revealed that he got over his slump when he changed genres from a dance singer to a trot singer. He stated that his uncle recommended him to do trot long before the genre became popular.

He stated, "I thought it was ridiculous at that time but then fell in love with the charms of trot."

