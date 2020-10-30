Song Min Ho says Bobby sent him 22 exclamation marks in response when asked to feature in his new album

On October 30, WINNER's Song Min Ho attended a press conference to commemorate the release of his 2nd full album, 'Take'.

On this day, Song Min Ho discussed the featuring artists in his album. He said, "A lot of high class musicians like Bobby, Zion.T, and BewhY participated as featuring artists in this album. Thanks to them, the album can shine even brighter. Thank you all so much. You're the best!"

Regarding his b-side track "Ok Man" featuring iKON's Bobby, Song Min Ho revealed, "'Okay Man' was the last song I worked on, and I debated on the featuring artist for a long time before contacting Bobby. I contacted him with the featuring artist's parts vacant in the track. He replied, 'I'm excited, this is gonna be fun'. In about 3 hours, he sent me a guide version and told me, 'Wow, this is fun'. He also sent me like 22 exclamation marks."

Make sure to check out Song Min Ho's "Ok Man" featuring Bobby from his upcoming 2nd full album 'Take', later today on October 30 at 6 PM KST!