WEi is getting closer and closer to debut.



The group, made of Daehyun and Donghan of 'Produce 101 Season 2', Yohan and Seokhwa from 'Produce X 101', and Yongha and Junseo from 'Under Nineteen', is scheduled to debut soon on October 5th. They've released their second MV teaser for title song "Twilight", which was produced by Pentagon's Hui.

In this teaser, fans get to hear what the song will sound like and see bits of the choreography as well. Check it out above.