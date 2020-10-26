3

Actor Kim Nam Gil leaves C-JeS Entertainment after two years

AKP STAFF

It has been reported that actor Kim Nam Gil will part with his agency of two years.

C-JeS Entertainment stated an official statement on October 26, stating, "We have recently completed our management work with Kim Nam Gil as his contract with the company has ended. Please continue to support and love the actor in his future endeavors."

Kim Nam Gil joined C-JeS Entertainment back in June of 2018 and continued his active acting career through his appearance in dramas and films.

It has been reported that Kim Nam Gil will be taking a break for a short while.

