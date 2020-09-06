3

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

ARMY demand refunds or other courses of action regarding subpar fanmeet products

AKP STAFF

ARMY are angry at Big Hit Entertainment.


BTS recently held their 'Bang Bang Con: The Live', and the live concert came with official MD that fans could purchase. One of those items was a power bank. The power bank, which cost around ~30 USD. Many power banks came melted, with one fan even claiming that they were scared to open the package because the power bank was literally melting inside the box.

The quality of the goods has infuriated fans, who commented, "There's no such thing as quality control, right?", "They just see fans as ATMs," "You're really calling yourself a top 4 company in the world, Big Hit?", and more.

Check out photos from the fans below.

View this post on Instagram

BigHit Entertainment is currently getting some flak for sending out cheap low quality products to BTS fans.⁣ ⁣ Recently, BigHit Ent. started to send out the merchandise for the “BangBangCon:The Live” event and among the products was a 30$~ powerbank.⁣ ⁣ Within minutes of unboxing the powerbank,fans said that it started to heat up and started melting;some say theres was damaged before they even touched it !⁣ ⁣ Comments:⁣ ⁣ This company seriously sees us nothing else then customers...⁣ ⁣ Even a 5000won Daiso powerbank is better than this ⁣ ⁣ Seriously?? Did they not inspect it or do quality assurance before sending it out?⁣ ⁣ This is so dangerous..how embarrassing for a huge company..⁣ ⁣ They really are so cheap⁣ ⁣ I also got a melted one..but thankfully got a refund.The company needs to recall these back but I doubt they’ll do that..⁣ ⁣ Photo via comma,purple7_admirer Please give credit when reposting:)⁣ ⁣ #BBClive #bighit #weverse #RM #Namjoon #남준 #BTS  #방탄소년단  #윤기 #Yoongi #SUGA #호비 #Hoseok #제이홉 #JHOPE #Army #BTSARMY #dynamite #boygroup #kpopnews #Jungkook #V #Taehyung #jimin #SeokJin #btsmerch #bangbangcon

A post shared by slow (@fansdramaw) on

  1. BTS
6 4,108 Share 43% Upvoted

5

naazy4,646 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Uh...why would you even be getting your electronics from an entertainment company? Although what happened to the fans sucked and they should be refunded

Share

4

quark123959,744 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

And that's why you don't buy electronics at random just because they have a logo you like on it. I won't even buy the BT21 wireless mouse because there's a chance it could be shitty.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND