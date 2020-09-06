ARMY demand refunds or other courses of action regarding subpar fanmeet products

ARMY are angry at Big Hit Entertainment.





BTS recently held their 'Bang Bang Con: The Live', and the live concert came with official MD that fans could purchase. One of those items was a power bank. The power bank, which cost around ~30 USD. Many power banks came melted, with one fan even claiming that they were scared to open the package because the power bank was literally melting inside the box.

The quality of the goods has infuriated fans, who commented, "There's no such thing as quality control, right?", "They just see fans as ATMs," "You're really calling yourself a top 4 company in the world, Big Hit?", and more.

Check out photos from the fans below.

