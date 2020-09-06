'Idol Star Athletics Championships' this year to be replaced by the 'Idol Star Dog Championships'

Every Lunar New Year and Chuseok, the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' is something all fans look forward to.

This year, however, the show will be replaced by the 'Idol Star Dog Championships', where idols come out with their beloved pet dogs for a dog agility contest. Jun Hyun Moo and Red Velvet's Joy will be MCing the event, and fans will get to see not just their favorite idols, but also their adorable dogs.

There are a total of 11 participating teams who have been preparing for 2 months. Also, in the face of COVID-19, the staff have taken measures to keep athletes a safe distance away from one another, making sure the least possible number of staff is present, and that safety comes first.

Stay tuned for more on the 'Idol Star Dog Championships'!