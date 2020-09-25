'Weverse' hints at a new solo artist joining its community soon & fans have a good guess who it is

On September 26, Big Hit Entertainment and beNX's exclusive global K-Pop community platform 'Weverse' hinted at a new artist joining the team!

This time, it looks like a new solo artist will be opening their very own 'Weverse' community to engage with fans. The announcement below indicates that the artist will be revealed this September 28.

But many fans already have a pretty good idea who this mysterious solo artist might be - CL of 2NE1! Earlier this month, CL excited fans for her return after releasing an official intro film titled 'Post Up'. Do you think CL is the next artist coming to 'Weverse'?